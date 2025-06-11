Editor:

We all want our children to be healthy and well educated. This gives them the tools to be financially independent, hold a good job and contribute to the good of our neighbors. Healthy, educated children make the USA an even better place to live

Dictators are the opposite. They want to keep their people dumb, sick and poor because it makes it easier for them to rule and enrich themselves. They don’t care about our neighbors’ children, the kids at church or our own. Cutting Medicaid and research funding to universities makes us sick, destroys good education and lowers the chances of finding cures to make us healthy again.

Let’s all go out and find good candidates who will make the children of the USA healthy, happy and smart. Offer to help your candidate with their campaign. Make the USA a better place to live with your actions and vote.

Helen Wentz