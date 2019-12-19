Editor:

Dec. 15, 2019

U.S. Rep. Vicky Jo Hartzler

2235 Rayburn House Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20515

Dear Rep. Hartzler,

Donald Trump has been acting like a Russian asset since before his election as President of the United States of America. He called on Russia in 2016 to obtain and release Mrs. Clinton’s emails, he denigrated a dead veteran, and insulted a national hero.

Evidence disclosed in the Mueller Report shows that Trump and his campaign welcomed Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election. Our own intelligence agencies reported this helped Trump win the presidency.

Trump’s actions since taking office provide aid to our enemies. We don’t know what is said during whispered conferences with Vladimir Putin and other tyrants Trump admires. We do know that Trump has made public statements that have divided our country and separated us from our allies.

Evidence has emerged through House hearings that Trump used the power of his office to threaten Ukraine with the loss of nearly $400 million in defense assistance unless Ukraine investigated his political opponent. The assistance was desperately needed by Ukraine to defend itself against Russia.

Trump dodged the draft and now tries to dodge the evidence against him in House impeachment hearings. He’s forbidden witnesses within his own administration from testifying before the House. He’s refused to turn over documents the House has subpoenaed. His obstructions show the enormity of his guilt.

Rep. Hartzler, you swore to uphold the Constitution. The Founders designed the Constitution’s impeachment powers to protect the country from unprincipled presidents. Donald Trump has repeatedly acted against the interests of you, me and other Americans. Exactly what the Founders were trying to prevent.

When the House votes on the Trump impeachment resolution, I urge you to protect America by voting ‘Aye.’ The vote you cast on this single issue may be the most important of your congressional career.

Please stand with me and your other constituents who ask you to protect our country “against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Sincerely yours,

Terrence J. Ganey

1515 Inverness Court

Columbia, Missouri. 65203