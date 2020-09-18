Editor:

Congressman Jim Jordan writes: “With their sham impeachment of President Trump, liberals in Congress have proved their desperate willingness to do anything to stop the conservative policies of President Trump…The accomplishments of the conservative Trump agenda speak for themselves.

These accomplishments include:

Record low poverty rates for African Americans, Asian Americans and Hispanic Americans.

Signing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which resulted in more than six million American workers receiving wage increases, bonuses and increased benefits.

Rolling back nearly eight regulations for every significant new one and cutting regulatory costs by more than $50 billion.

Withdrawing America from the job-killing Paris climate treaty, which saved American families $20,000 a year.

Investing in domestic energy production after years of neglect under the Obama Administration.

Re-negotiation the North American Free Trade Agreement to secure a better deal for American workers.

Keeping America safe on our southern border by building a new wall and striking agreements with Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras the help stop illegal immigration.

Defeating the ISIS caliphate and killing of terrorist leaders al-Bagdadi and Qasem Sobimani, both of whom were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans.

Withdrawing the US from the ineffective and dangerous 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Rebuilding America’s military, including instituting a Space Force and supporting America’s men and women in uniform.

Appointing and securing conformation of 187 federal judges-including two Supreme Court justices-who are strong constitutionalists.

Reinstating the Mexico City Policy to end federal funding of groups that promote or perform abortion overseas.

Hiring strong conservatives for important positions within the White House.”

President Trump has done this and more. He will do more if we reelect him. He wants to keep you safe, healthy and prosperous. He cars for the American people.

Carolyn West,

El Dorado Springs