Editor:

When I put the Trump sign out in our yard, I knew that someone might be compelled to remove it. So, I was somewhat prepared when a week ago Monday I found it gone. It was not good enough to deny our freedom of speech expressed on our own property but they had the gall to walk up to our home and remove our American flag.

I get it, your candidate is so pitifully weak you have to silence the opposition. But steal our American flag, really?

You may call yourself an American, it may say on your birth certificate that you are an American, but in your heart you are a far cry from being an American. I can only hope you did not desecrate our flag.

Marlon and Rita Collins

Stockton