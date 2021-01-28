Editor:

I recently was a patient in our local hospital with Covid 19. The entire car giving team was excellent. This team treated me in spite of the danger to them.

Whatever you think about this virus, it is very real and very scary.

I have seen people coming into stores with no masks and store employees without masks or with their nose uncovered.

This virus is real and I don’t want it again. It’s been two months and I’m still sick. I will not do business if they are not wearing masks and are not showing care for people’s health.

Ray Bozarth