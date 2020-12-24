It has been our pleasure to have served with you these past four years. You have been consistent and steadfast in your position on sometimes unpopular issues while staying focused on the county’s day-to-day and future needs. Our ability for open discussions and input whether in agreement or not are a highly valued asset for the function of any governing body.

You have been a joy to work with and we would like to wish you and Kelly the very best. May our friendship be enjoyed for many years to come.

Thank you again,

Marlon Collins

Presiding Commissioner

Don Boultinghouse

Northern Commissioner