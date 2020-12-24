On Sunday Dec. 13, at 7:54 the Fire Department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. Trucks 2 and 4 and 12 firefighters responded.

On Monday, Dec. 14, at 6:23 p.m. the Fire Department was sent to a residence on S. Grand for a kitten stuck in a tree. Truck 5 and four firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, at 9:16 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched on a mutual aid call with Caplinger Mills Fire Department for a vehicle accident at the Cedar Creek Bridge on K Hwy. Three trucks and 15 firefighters responded.