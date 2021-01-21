Editor:

With all due respect, an Executive Order and a presidential memorandum are the same thing – memorandums are aimed at “National Security” and Executive Orders are aimed at other matters.

Call them whatever you wish, but the actions by Trump were aimed at harassing people, making them feel like second class citizens or not worthy of justice, respect or self-worth and aimed at inciting and inflaming rhetoric (and violence) by the president’s base.

Joe and Kamala will take care of all this and will make sure all Americans are treated with dignity and all people living abroad are welcome in our land.

Angela Shipp,

Castro Valley, CA

Angela,

If Memorandums and Executive orders are the same thing why did you bother to explain the difference?

With a wave of your hand you said I could call them what I wished, yet, factually, they are either Memorandums or Executive orders. Since you have yet to tell me where I can find these Executive Orders/ Memorandums, did Trump say explicitly that they were aimed at harassing people or is that just your opinion?

In the future, it would be helpful if you researched the difference between fact and opinion before you call them the same thing.

Kimball