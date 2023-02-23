We are a State chartered charitable 501©3 dating from the construction of the Senior Center some 31 years ago when local citizens, business owners and tradesmen build that building completely with volunteer funds. United Seniors owns and manages the building everyone calls the Senior Center. The building is leased to Care Connection to furnish the “program” for local seniors. Our Board has no connection to the operation of the senor programs at all.

Board members for United Seniors, Inc. are responsible for the maintenance and repairs of the Senior Center building and its parking. We currently have eight members, several who have served for many years. We need younger citizens with fresh ideas who are interested in keeping this valuable community asset going for the benefit of local seniors.

Please call 417-876-2457 for additional information.

Shirley Simmons, treasurer

United Seniors of

El Dorado Springs, Inc.