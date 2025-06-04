You don’t need matches to start a fire. Knowing how to ignite a campfire without matches can add enjoyment for those who enjoy adding a primitive feel to their camping trips and can also be helpful in emergency situations.

People can learn more about match-less ways of starting campfires at the June 7 Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Outdoor Preparedness: Fire and Flintstone.” This program will be from 10 a.m.-noon at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208505

The June 7 program will be given by local ancestral skills specialist Don Brink. The fire-starting methods he will discuss will be flint-and-steel, bow drill, and solar ignition (if it’s sunny). He will also discuss fire lays (how to arrange sticks and tinder), materials that make good tinder, and how to start a fire in wet or adverse conditions. Brink will talk about how this type of fire-starting knowledge can add a unique touch to camping trips and can also be useful when consequences become dire.

Though this program is free, registration is required. Use the link listed above.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming programs or how to sign up for text alerts from the Springfield Nature Center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.