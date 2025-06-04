by Congressman Mark Alford (MO-04)

What’s Going on in Washington– Last week, the House passed President Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill, which I was proud to support. This bill includes historic savings for American taxpayers, permanently secures our southern border, and stops the largest tax increase in American history.

True to form, Democrats are lying and gaslighting the American people about the savings in this bill, particularly as they relate to Medicaid. The truth is we’re STRENGTHENING Medicaid for the Americans the program was intended to help.

Medicaid is already on a shaky financial footing and Joe Biden made it worse. States are struggling to manage rising Medicaid costs, which ballooned under Mr. Biden.

Luckily, House Republicans are making common sense reforms to preserve and strengthen Medicaid for children, mothers, people with disabilities and the elderly—those who the program was designed to help.

This includes:

*eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse;

*removing 1.4 million illegal immigrants from the program;

*and ensuring able bodied adults with no dependents are pursuing part-time work, education, job training, or volunteer service.

These are common sense steps to save this critical program. The American people agree.

According to a recent poll, 72% of Americans favor requiring able bodied adults with no dependents to look for work or participate in community service part time to keep their Medicaid benefits. Similarly, 68% support strengthening Medicaid eligibility integrity by requiring states to better screen enrollees and immediately end coverage for those who are ineligible.

In other words, the vast majority of the American people support the Medicaid reforms in the One Big, Beautiful Bill—reforms that will save taxpayers almost 900 billion dollars over the next ten years.