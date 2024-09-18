Friday, Saturday and Sunday – Sept. 13-15 – Opera House Theatre – Transformers: One

Friday – 7 p.m.

Saturday – 3 and 7 p.m.

Sunday – 3 p.m.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 20 & 22 – Sac Fest – Caplinger Mills at Hideaway River Farm. Rides and games, music, food trucks, adult libation, bouncy houses etc.

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20-21 – Walker Fun Days – Friday 6 p.m. opening ceremony and Saturday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21 – Fair Haven Breakfast 7-10 a.m. All you can eat breakfast smorgasbord at Fair Haven Park northeast of Walker on Hwy. C.