Saturday, June 22 – Appleton City Street Festivals begin. Entertainment in the park features Jonny Koch and the Tightwad Troubadours with special guest Rhonda Meyer

Thursday, June 20 – Saturday, June 22 – Cedar County Youth Fair – Stockton – Expo Center 8 a.m. each day – Auction 6:00 p.m. Saturday

Friday – Sunday – City Band- El Dorado Springs in the Park 8 pm on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Saturday

Friday – June 21 – Chicken Dinner benefit Fundraiser – Fair Haven Park – on C Hwy north of Walker- by donation – 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – to benefit Amish Schools: for more info contact Daniel 417/321-5982

Friday, June 21 – Sunday, June 23 – Appleton City Carousel, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. – thru Labor Day. Rules are posted at acmogov.com

Saturday, June 22- 6 – 9 Barn Dance, dinner and silent auction – Lowry City Community Center