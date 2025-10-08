Saturday, Oct. 11 Community Springs Healthcare Harvest Moon Fall Festival 10-2

Activities include: pumpkin painting, inflatables, apple bobbing and more

Saturday, Oct. 11 3rd Annual Fall Festival Car Show 10 a.m. Vernon County Fairgrounds, 1641 E. Ashkand

Chili Cook off, activity booths, entertainment

Saturday, Oct. 11 Kiwanis Club of Cedar County

Trunk or Treat

Time Turner Parking Lot

532 Hwy 32, Stockton

Saturday, Oct. 11 Vernon County Fairgrounds, 1641 E. Ashland St.

Cornhole tournament

Entry fee $10

Saturday, Oct. 11 Jr Firefighters Fun Day

11-1 across from McDonalds

Children ages 4 thru 5th grade

Free hot dogs and chips, obstacle course, bounce house and more.

Oct. 3 – Nov 2nd The Maze at Boones BBQ Barn Bolivar

5260 S. Scenic Ave

417-326-7008

Admission: $7

Fri. 4 p.m. – dusk

Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m. – dusk

Saturday, Oct. 11 Jerico Springs Farmers Market and Swap and Shop 10-4

Vendor fee $5

