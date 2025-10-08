Saturday, Oct. 11 – Community Springs Healthcare Harvest Moon Fall Festival 10-2
Activities include: pumpkin painting, inflatables, apple bobbing and more
Saturday, Oct. 11 – 3rd Annual Fall Festival Car Show 10 a.m. Vernon County Fairgrounds, 1641 E. Ashkand
Chili Cook off, activity booths, entertainment
Saturday, Oct. 11 – Kiwanis Club of Cedar County
Trunk or Treat
Time Turner Parking Lot
532 Hwy 32, Stockton
Saturday, Oct. 11 – Vernon County Fairgrounds, 1641 E. Ashland St.
Cornhole tournament
Entry fee $10
Saturday, Oct. 11 – Jr Firefighters Fun Day
11-1 across from McDonalds
Children ages 4 thru 5th grade
Free hot dogs and chips, obstacle course, bounce house and more.
Oct. 3 – Nov 2nd – The Maze at Boones BBQ Barn Bolivar
5260 S. Scenic Ave
417-326-7008
Admission: $7
Fri. 4 p.m. – dusk
Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m. – dusk
Saturday, Oct. 11 – Jerico Springs Farmers Market and Swap and Shop 10-4
Vendor fee $5
