By order of the Cedar County Commission, ALL Cedar County offices, including the Circuit Court, but excluding necessary Sheriff Office staff will be closed at noon (12:00 p.m.) on Friday, June 2, to attend the funeral of our County Assessor, colleague and friend, Mr. Chad Pyle, and will resume operations on Monday, June 5.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Note:

Driver’s examinations will be held in Vernon County at the National Guard Armory, 1400 W. Cherry, Nevada on Friday, June 2, and will resume in Cedar County on June 9th. Please call 417.942.8043 for inquiries.