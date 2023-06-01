TWO DAYS, TWO STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS – The El Dorado Springs girls 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams not only took state championships but set new school records in both events.

The 4×400 team of (from left) McKinli Mays, Lainey Dody, Neely Schaaf and Hannah Klaiber set a new school record of 4.06 on Saturday.

The 4×800 team of (from left) Hanna Klaiber, McKinli Mays. Audry Goatly and Tatum Quinlan set a new school record of 9.57 on Friday.

Their achievements stand as a shining example of what can be accomplished through hard work, perseverance, and the power of teamwork. The El Dorado Springs High School community joins in celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of these remarkable young women and eagerly anticipates their future endeavors on and off the track.