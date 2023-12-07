Make plans to attend “Amanda’s Fight” benefit dinner

There will be a benefit dinner from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Sheldon Community Building, Sheldon.

Proceeds will benefit Amanda Perry-Wells who had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

Dinner will include pulled pork, baked beans, smoked cabbage, cheesy potatoes and a dessert all for $12 per plate. Kids’ meals of hotdog, chips, water and dessert are $5.

There is a chance to win a 1⁄2 processed hog – tickets are $1 each or 6 or $5. There is also a silent auction.

Text 417/296-5238 or 417/321-0749 or more information.