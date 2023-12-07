The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a nearly $2.6 million Onsite Wastewater Treatment Grant to H2Ozarks to provide financial assistance to homeowners with onsite wastewater concerns. H2Ozarks is a nonprofit organization that works to preserve the water quality of the upper White River watershed in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas.

Properly constructed and maintained onsite wastewater treatment systems are an important part of protecting public health and the environment. The Onsite Wastewater Treatment Grant program offers funding for qualified homeowners to repair or replace their failing onsite wastewater treatment systems, or to connect to a nearby centralized system. H2Ozarks will use the grant to educate, assist and pass through funds to qualified homeowners within specified watersheds in central and southwest Missouri. The grant program ends September 2025.

“We are committed to making Missouri a healthy and safe place to live for families and individuals,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Onsite wastewater treatment systems are essential infrastructure that support public health and economic vitality of communities where centralized sewer systems do not exist.”

“Thinking creatively and building new partnerships are becoming more crucial to protecting public and environmental health,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “This grant helps us protect public health and the environment through a new regional partnership that will help, which improves the quality of life for Missourians.”

The department is committed to assisting Missourians with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified entities with water quality, wastewater, and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/water/business-industry-other-entities/financial-opportunities/ financial-assistance-center.