The American Legion Post 233 would like to invite everyone to our Ham and Beans or Taco Soup Fundraiser, served with cornbread, drink, and dessert.

Event will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Post, 201 N. Kirkpatrick St., El Dorado Springs.

Delivery and to go available. Cost is donation. Everyone is Welcome.

Your support is appreciated. Come enjoy a great lunch with us!

Call Patti 417/684-7512 to place your delivery orders.

Call or text Dennis Floyd 417/296-0336 for any questions.