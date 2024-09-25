Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 26-28 – Black Walnut Festival – Check Pages 6 and 7 for schedule of events

Friday, Sept. 27 – Fair Haven Fish Fry 4-7 p.m. – Fair Haven Park – northeast of Walker on Hwy. C. Free will donation

Friday, Saturday and Sunday – Sept. 27-29 – Opera House Theatre – Transformers: One

Friday – 7 p.m.

Saturday – 3 and 7 p.m.

Sunday – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28 – Community Springs 2nd Annual Car and Motorcycle Show 9-11 a.m.

400 E. Hospital Rd. – front entrance parking lot. Call Kathy Crusha at 417/876-2531 for more information

Saturday, Sept. 28 – 23rd Annual Truck and Tractor Pull – 6 p.m. Land of Lakes Youth Fairgrounds

Saturday, Sept. 28 – Pappinvill Picnic beginning at 1 p.m.