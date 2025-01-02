To register for a program: Programs are free. Register online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sn

Escape Room Nature Style

Beginner Room

January 25 * Saturday * 9:30–10 AM, 10:15–10:45 AM, 11–11:30 AM, 1–1:30 PM, 1:45–2:15 PM or 2:30–3 PM

Registration required (ages 6 yrs. and younger)

Challenge your family and friends, youth group, etc. to an exciting room full of nature “puzzles”. Use your nature knowledge to solve the clues and escape the room to get outside to your prize! Limit of 1 group for each room for each session time. One contact person signs up for each group. Please double check which room you are signing your group up for. Ages 7+ please sign up for an intermediate room session time. (2–12 PEOPLE REQUIRED/ALLOWED PER GROUP)

Intermediate Room

January 25 * Saturday * 9:30–10 AM, 10:15–10:45 AM, 11–11:30 AM, 1–1:30 PM, 1:45–2:15 PM or 2:30–3 PM

Registration required (ages 7+)

Challenge your family and friends, youth group, etc. to an exciting room full of nature “puzzles”. Use your nature knowledge to solve the clues and escape the room to get outside to your prize! Limit of 1 group for each room for each session time. One contact person signs up for each group. A minimum of 2nd grade reading and math skills will be needed for this room. If you have younger kids, please sign up for a Beginner Room session time. Please double check which room you are signing your group up for. (2–12 PEOPLE REQUIRED/ALLOWED PER GROUP)

What’s Living in the Caves of Missouri – Virtual

January 29 * Wednesday * 12:30–1:30 PM

Registration required (ages 9+)

Join us virtually to discover the mysteries hidden within Missouri’s caves. Learn how these dark, scarce habitats give rise to some of the most peculiar creatures in our state.