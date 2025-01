On Sunday, Dec. 22, at 9:55 a.m. the fire chief responded to a residence on W. Lafayette for a gas leak. The gas at the meter was turned off and the gas company was notified.

On Monday, Dec. 23, at 1:39 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a trailer house on E. Fields for a lift assist. Eight firedighters responded.

On Thursday, Dec. 26, at 2:36 a.m. the fire chief responded to an apartment on N. Main for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding. No problem was found.