Our Land – Our Future – Our Responsibility

Your County. Your Voice. Your Future.

The Cedar County Commission invites all Cedar County citizens to attend a public forum on Monday, December 7,2026, at 7:00 p.m. at The Family Restoration Center, 81 1 Owen Mill Road, Stockton, Missouri 65785.

The forum will focus on planning and zoning, providing an opportunity for citizens to share their thoughts, ask questions, express concerns, and discuss what planning and zoning could mean for the future of Cedar County.

As discussions continue concerning land use, agricultural preservation, community growth, and potential large-scale developments, the Commission recognizes the importance of hearing directly from the people who live, work, and own properly in Cedar County.

Topics for public input will include:

Local land use and protection of farmland

Community growth and future development

How planning and zoning might work in Cedar County. Opportunities, concerns and questions from citizens

The Commission recognizes that planning and zoning raises important questions about properly rights, local decision-making, agricultural interests, and the future of rural communities. The purpose of this forum is to listen to citizens, encourage respectful discussion, and better understand the priorities and concerns of Cedar County residents.

This is a public information and citizen-input forum. It is not a public hearing or a vote on establishing planning and zoning.

The Commission encourages citizens with differing opinions to attend and participate. Whether supportive of planning and zoning, opposed to it, or simply wanting to learn more, every citizen’s perspective is important.

PUBLIC FORUM DETAILS

Date. Monday, Dec. 7

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: The Family Restoration Center, 81 1 Owen Mill Road, Stockton, MO 65785

Come, be heard, and help shape the future of Cedar County.