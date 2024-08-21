The El Dorado Springs Lions Club in conjunction with the Stockton Lions Club are presenting a Community Wellness Event on Saturday, Aug.31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cedar County Memorial Hospital. The event includes: FREE EYE EXAMS – In conjunction with the Missouri Lions Eye Mission Foundation and local optometrists, free eye exams will be given to anyone in need: FREE GLASSES – In conjunction with the Missouri Lions Eye Mission Foundation and local optometrists, free eye glasses will be given to anyone in need: Free Hearing Tests – The Missouri Lions Club hearing Trailer will be giving free hearing tests: FREE DiABETES CHECK – Free A1C testing will be available to check for pre- diabetes and diabetes.

Appointments are requested but not required. Please call or text: Tracy Barger at 417/ 876-7676 or email tbarger@eldok12.org.

When you arrive at the front door of the hospital, come into the lobby and the Lions Club will have guides to help you navigate the process.