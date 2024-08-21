Are you looking for a trustworthy tutor for your child this school year?

Each student’s academic needs are unique, but many kids can benefit from having a tutor to help keep them motivated and learning. Luckily, there’s a wide variety of tutoring options out there to personalize support to each student: Tutors can specialize in different subjects, offer short- or long-term tutoring and can meet students virtually or in-person.

To make sure your child receives the support they need, BBB recommends researching carefully before hiring a tutor or service. You can search any tutoring service at BBB.org to check if they’re BBB Accredited and see other information, like reviews and complaints, that can help you make an informed decision.

BBB received over 58,000 inquiries and 750 complaints about tutoring companies in 2023 – roughly twice the number of complaints received in 2022. Common complaints include charges for sessions that tutors didn’t attend, dissatisfaction with the quality of lessons, difficult-to-cancel subscriptions or trouble getting a refund.

Your child will benefit most from a qualified tutor who they are comfortable with. Doing your research before you hire can help prevent situations where you’re unhappy with a tutor’s work.

BBB’s tips for hiring a tutor:

• Know your child’s needs. Set some guidelines before you start looking for tutors or tutoring services. You’ll want to focus on candidates that have experience with children your student’s age and the subject they need to learn. Some tutors are better at homework help, some focus on long-term learning, and some excel at quick test preparation – ask potential tutors how they typically work and consider whether that aligns with what your child needs.

• Ask around. Family, friends or other families at your child’s school may have had a good experience with a tutor they can recommend. You can also ask school employees or your child’s favorite teacher for a recommendation.

• Do your research. Search for tutors near you at BBB.org, and check out the company’s BBB Business Profile before you sign a contract or pay any money. Ask the tutor about their qualifications and job experience. Request references and call them to ask about their experience with the tutor.

• Nail down the details. Before paying or signing a contract, confirm the tutor’s availability, the cost and frequency of tutoring sessions, and the overall length of time you’ll need their services. Discuss what will happen if your child needs extra support – for example, can you schedule additional sessions leading up to a big test?

• Include your child in the hiring process. Your child is more likely to learn effectively with a tutor they trust and like. Make sure your child is comfortable with the tutor you hire and check in frequently after lessons begin to make sure their needs are being met.