On April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the El Dorado Springs Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Bring your medications for disposal to the El Dorado Springs Police Department at 1207 S. Main Street, El Dorado Springs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Please no syringes or pressurized contatiners.

Respectfully, Jarrod Schiereck, Chief of

Police