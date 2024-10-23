Friday, Oct. 25 – Mo-Kan Square Dancers
7:30-10 p.m. Dining Hall at Vernon County Fairgrounds, Nevada. (417) 684-2794
Saturday, Oct. 26 – Spooktacular 4-8 City Park El Dorado Springs
Trick or Treat Alley, candlelight tours of the Museum, food and drinks, haunted house, costume contest, etc
Saturday, Oct. 26 – Freedom Rally 2024 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Caravan begins in Stockton at Woods
Met up with ElDo vehicles at Tractor Supply
54 to Main St. and Spring St. then back to 54 to the fally area between Woods and Fugate
Prizes, entertainment, etc.
Saturday, Oct. 26 – 1st Annual Senior Center Car Show – 604 S. Forest
Open at 9 a.m. – trophies, music, concessions, etc
