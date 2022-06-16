Cedar County Memorial Hospital and our Medical Mall Clinic at 1317 S. Hwy 32 have a supply of free COVID-19 in-home test kits for those interested. They are available at the front entrance Registration Desk and the Emergency Department Desk at the hospital and the front entrance Registration Desk at the Medical Mall Clinic.
Please call 417.876.2511 if you have questions.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital and our Medical Mall Clinic at 1317 S. Hwy 32 have a supply of free COVID-19 in-home test kits for those interested. They are available at the front entrance Registration Desk and the Emergency Department Desk at the hospital and the front entrance Registration Desk at the Medical Mall Clinic.
Facebook Comments