The El Dorado Springs Picnic Committee will be sponsoring two fundraisers in 2022 to help bring quality entertainment to the El Dorado Springs Picnic.

The first is our 4th Annual golf tournament to be held on Saturday, June 26 at the Gene Pray Municipal golf course. Tee times will be 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. It is a three-person scramble and you can sign up at the golf course or call 417-876-2551 or 417-327-4968. Lunch will be provided.

New this year, we have drawing tickets for a Kimber 9 Nero Custom gun donated by picnic committee member, Nathan Murrel of Bear Arms in El Dorado Springs. The drawing will be just before the main show on Saturday, July 23. Donation of 1 ticket-$5, three tickets-$10, or five tickets-$20. You may pick up your tickets at city hall, Bear Arms, The Home Store, Santa Paula Awning or any Picnic committee member.