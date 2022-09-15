Where: Vernon County Route BB from U.S. Route 54 (Austin Street) in Nevada south approximately 13 miles to Vernon County Route DD
When: Beginning week of Sept.12.
Details: Contractor crews replacing existing guardrail with new guardrail along Route BB. This is part of a contract to resurface and replace guardrail along routes BB and W near Nevada.
Traffic impacts:
• Traffic reduced to one lane where contractor crews are removing and installing guardrail
• Drivers will encounter flaggers where crews are working
• Work will be done during daytime hours; all lanes open to traffic at night
• No signed detour
• Drivers should find alternate routes
• Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
• Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.
