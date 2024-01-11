When winter settles over Wine Country, thoughts turn to chocolate, the food of love.

Chocolate Wine Trail, Feb. 24 and 25, is a romantic tradition for many couples, who warm up a winter weekend with luscious chocolate and wine pairings. The event takes place at six stops along the Hermann Wine Trail, which hugs the Missouri River for 30 scenic miles between Hermann and New Haven.

The 2024 Chocolate Wine Trail menu features:

• Adam Puchta Winery—Cat’s Meow Truffle, paired with Cat’s Meow

• Curling Vine Winery—Chocolate Espresso Cookies, paired with Norton

• G. Husmann Wine Company—Chocolate Cream Cheese Truffles, paired with George Husmann

• Hermannhof Winery—Raspberry Rapture Chocolate Brownies, paired with Raspberry Rapture

• Reserve Cellars—German Chocolate Cake Cookies, paired with Salute!

• Röbller Vineyard—Crispy Brownie Cookie Sandwich, paired with Gabrielle’s Blush

Chocolate Wine Trail is one of six annual events hosted by the Hermann Vintners Association. Next on the 2024 calendar is The Farmers’ Table Wine Trail on Saturday, April 6, co-sponsored by the Hermann Wine Trail and Missouri CommonGround.

Wild Bacon Wine Trail the first full weekend of May features smoky, savory bacon-inspired food and wine pairings. Berries & BarBQ Wine Trail the last full weekend of July celebrates the flavors of summer. Holiday Fare Wine Trail the third weekend of November is a festive start to the holiday season. Say Cheese Wine Trail the second Saturday of December rounds out a weekend filled with holiday happenings in and around Hermann.

Along with the featured food and wine pairings, the $35 per person ticket price includes a souvenir wine glass. Participants also may enter a drawing for a $30 gift certificate from each winery and a one-night stay at a Hermann B&B. The ticket price does not include transportation to wineries or additional wine tasting.

Chocolate Wine Trail tickets are available online at HermannWineTrail.com or from the Hermann Chamber of Commerce, 573-486-2313. Advance purchase is required. A word to the wise — this popular event sells out early.