On Wednesday, Aug. 6, The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold an Invasive Species Workshop from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the 3M Clubhouse Building at 2120 E Austin Boulevard, Nevada, MO.

The Invasive Species Workshop will include presentations by MFA, MU Extension, Monarch Drone Solutions, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the MO Dept. of Conservation. The workshop is free, and lunch will be provided but please register by August lst by contacting the MO Dept. of Conservation Office in Clinton at 660-885-6981 or signup online at http~://mdc-event-web.s31icensing.com/Event/EventDetails/209535.

Invasive species are prolific seed producers with highly successful dispersal rates. They colonize quickly and are capable of outcompeting native species, due to their adaptability and aggressive nature.

Because of those features, invasive species typically cause problems on or around a person’s property.

Therefore, they prevent landowners from achieving certain goals on their property.

Landowners that are interested in the following activities should consider attending this meeting:

Remove and control red cedars

Control invasive species

Increase available forage for livestock

Maintaining resiliency on the farm

Staying away from monocultures

Maintain quality wildlife habitat

We have been battling invasives and must continue the battle to stop these pests! There are ways to suppress the vigor of invasives through the use of fire, grazing, mowing, or other targeted strategies that allows the remaining community to better compete with the invasive species. To learn more about controlling invasive species, please plan to attend this workshop. For more information, please contact MDC Private Land Conservationist Aimee Coy at 660-885-6981.