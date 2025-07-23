by Mark Alford

What’s going on in Washington— The U.S. House of Representatives delivered a historic victory for innovation, economic freedom, and American leadership. Dubbed “Crypto Week,” we passed three landmark bills—the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act—fulfilling President Trump’s vision to make America the crypto capital of the world.

The CLARITY Act establishes a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, defining when a cryptocurrency is a security under the SEC or a commodity under the CFTC. This clarity eliminates years of regulatory ambiguity, protecting consumers while fostering innovation. By setting fair rules, we empower businesses to thrive and attract global investment, ensuring America leads the digital economy.

The GENIUS Act, which already passed the Senate with bipartisan support, creates a federal framework for stablecoins—cryptocurrencies pegged to assets like the U.S. dollar. With a 308-122 House vote, it’s now headed to President Trump’s desk. This bill mandates strict reserve requirements, safeguarding users and encouraging competition in a market dominated by players like Tether and Circle. Stablecoins are the future of digital payments, and the GENIUS Act positions America to dominate this $260 billion industry.

The CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act, passed 219-210, blocks the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) without Congressional approval. A digital dollar could enable government overreach, threatening financial privacy and mirroring authoritarian surveillance models. This bill protects Americans’ freedom, ensuring decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin remain viable alternatives.

Cryptocurrencies represent the next frontier of finance, driving innovation, reducing transaction costs, and empowering individuals. With a total market cap of $3.87 trillion, digital assets are no fringe experiment—they’re a global force. By passing these bills, we’re keeping capital in America, fostering job creation, and cementing our nation as the hub for blockchain innovation. Unlike restrictive regimes, we’re embracing a technology that can democratize finance and challenge outdated payment systems, ultimately lowering costs for consumers.

The result is legislative trifecta that balances innovation with accountability. As we send the GENIUS Act to the President and the CLARITY Act to the Senate, we’re not just passing bills—we’re building a future where America leads the digital revolution. Let’s keep pushing to ensure our nation remains the global epicenter of freedom, innovation, and opportunity in the crypto age.