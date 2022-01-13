People wonder as snow falls in winter, how do wild birds survive in weather that is so cold and hostile for a warm-blooded creature? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a class to explore the question from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

This class will discuss the specialized body structures and adaptations birds use in winter when temperatures stay below freezing and food sources narrow. Participants will get a close-up look at bird skulls and beaks. Owl pellets will be dissected to see what those raptors have been eating. Visitors can ask Susan Harris, MDC naturalist, about bird identification and the common birds in Missouri during winter.

The class is open to participants ages 8 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed. Participants will also get a chance to watch birds at outdoor feeders from the warmth of the center indoor viewing area.

Registration is required. To register for the morning session visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZvL, and for the afternoon session visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zvb.