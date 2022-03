Pancakes, sausage, biscuits, gravy! Lions are serving breakfast.

Get your tickets now. The El Dorado Springs Lions Club will hold their Spring Pancake, sausage, biscuits and gravy breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday, March 19.

Coffee, orange juice, mild or water, only $8. Chilcren five and under eat free.

Proceeds from this breakfast will go toward the Shop-With-A-Lion and other charitable service projects.

See us on Facebook at Lions of El Dorado Springs.