On Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. until completed, there will be a work day at Love Cemetery. We welcome any and all volunteers that are interested in the upkeep of Love Cemetery

Please bring your work gloves as most of the work will be picking up limbs and debris blown from the trees. If you have any questions, please call Bennie or Linda Salkil at 417-321-4249 or 417-321-5250