EL DORADO SPRINGS R-2 SCHOOL DISTRICT STANDS UP FOR CHILDREN – Every April is an opportunity to stand up and raise awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month. El Dorado Springs R-2 School Staff and Administration gathered in front of the Early Childhood Center at the P.A.T. Pinwheel Garden on Wednesday morning, April 10, to declare April “Child Abuse Prevention Month,” and raise community awareness to prevent and reduce child abuse and neglect. The pinwheel has been adopted nationally as a symbol of child abuse and neglect prevention. Pinwheels and pinwheel gardens help to create awareness of the issue and the role all of us can and should play in ensuring the development and growth of all children. Pinwheels were placed in the front lawn of the Early Childhood Center to represent the happy childhood every child deserves. If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, contact the Missouri Child Abuse Hotline at 800-392-3738.

Pictured from left: Becky LeeMasters-P.A.T. Parent Educator, Jennifer Caldwell-P.A.T. Director, Emily Dawson-P.A.T. Parent Educator, Crystal Whitaker-ECC Daycare Director, Brad Steward -Superintendent, Kareegan Stantorf-School Social Worker, Karen Beason- HR/Payroll Superintendent Secretary, Kali Collins-Elementary PBIS Coordinator/Recovery Room, Kathy Schwalm – Bookkeeper, Deputy Garrett Lukenbill-School Resource Officer, Dr. Tracy Barger – Assistant Superintendent, Cody-Therapy Dog, Kaitlyn Norman- Elementary Counselor, Mary Eason, LPN-Middle School and High School Nurse