Applications for the Mark Koca Memorial Education Assistance Grant are now being accepted through April 30, 2024. Applicants must be employed by El Dorado Springs RII School District with a goal to earn certification or additional educational credentials to support their role at El Dorado Springs RII Schools.

Application must include name, goal, how the funds will be used and explanation of how receiving this grant will impact students attending El Dorado Springs RII School and must be submitted to school administration. Funding of the grant will be awarded by May 31.

The Mark Koca Memorial Education Assistance Grant for 2024 is $1,189. Contact El Dorado Springs RII School Administration for any additional information.