Don’t forget! We’re getting down to the wire on our MS/HS spring production of Parents Just Don’t Understand. The cast and crew have been hard at work practicing, making adjustments, and fine-tuning. This production has six Middle School actors, ten High School actors and a total of 28 crew members. It’s a very talented group of young men and ladies.

Performances will be held in the Old Gym on March 3rd at 7 p.m., March 4 at 7 p.m. and March 5 at 3 p.m. Tickets can be pre-purchased at Mid-Missouri Bank or bought during each night of the performance. Ticket prices are $5 per adult, $3 per student, and children younger than Kindergarten are free.

This family-friendly comedy takes you back to the good ol’ 80’s. Each scene depicts a different family scenario that most of us can easily relate to. Remember teaching your child how to drive? Think back to family vacations where you heard, “Are we there yet?” over and over. How about those shopping trips with your teen in which you simply could not agree on clothing to save your life? Re-live these glorious moments and see why Parents Just Don’t Understand.