The El Dorado School District will BEGIN taking preschool names for the 2023-2024 school year starting the week of March 20, following Spring Break.

Parents may call the elementary office at 417-876-3112. Our secretaries, Melisa and Bridgette, will gladly take your information and add your child to the 2023-2024 preschool list.

Preschool children MUST be four years of age by July 31, 2023. Parents, please be advised your child must be potty trained before attending preschool. Parents must answer this question when adding their child’s name to the list.

The El Dorado Springs District WILL NOT take names BEFORE March 20.

Thank you