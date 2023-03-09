The Empire District Electric Company d/b/a Liberty has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) to construct, install, own, operate and maintain two combustion turbine generators, each with a nominal net output of 13.3 MW, to replace existing combustion turbine generators Riverton Unit 10 and Riverton Unit 11. The proposed construction will be within the Riverton Power Plant property boundaries in Riverton, Cherokee County, Kansas.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than March 20, 2023, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, e-mail opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, e-mail pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

Liberty serves approximately 159,400 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney.