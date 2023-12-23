When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday, Dec. 19, 20 & 22

Where: Three (3) locations on Route KK west of Nevada

Tuesday, Dec. 19 – Between County Road 400 & County Road 50

Wednesday, Dec. 20 – Between County Road 500 & County Road 600

Friday, Dec. 22 – Between County Road 900 & County Road 1000

What: MoDOT crews replacing damaged pipes underneath the road

Traffic Impacts:

Route KK closed where crews are working

Drivers will have access to driveways and entrances on either end of the work zone but will not be able to travel through the work zone

Drivers urged to find alternate routes

No signed detours planned

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.