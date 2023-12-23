When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday, Dec. 19, 20 & 22
Where: Three (3) locations on Route KK west of Nevada
Tuesday, Dec. 19 – Between County Road 400 & County Road 50
Wednesday, Dec. 20 – Between County Road 500 & County Road 600
Friday, Dec. 22 – Between County Road 900 & County Road 1000
What: MoDOT crews replacing damaged pipes underneath the road
Traffic Impacts:
Route KK closed where crews are working
Drivers will have access to driveways and entrances on either end of the work zone but will not be able to travel through the work zone
Drivers urged to find alternate routes
No signed detours planned
Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.
