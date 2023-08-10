The City of Walker Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing on Monday, Aug. 14, in the Walker Community Building. The hearing will begin at 6:45 p.m. and is being held for residents to hear the proposed property tax rates to be set by the city of Walker. Proposed property tax rates may be viewed in advance on the City of Walker’s Facebook page, posted on the public notice boards of the Walker Post office, City Hall, 103 N 5th and the local elevator.

The Council’s regular monthly meeting will follow the public hearing and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.