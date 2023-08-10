The morning kicks off with the Governor’s Ham Breakfast starting at 8 a.m. in the NUCOR Director’s Pavilion on the Fairgrounds. This traditional gathering brings together Missouri elected officials, leaders in agriculture and supporters of the Missouri State Fair from across the state. Tickets to the Breakfast are $50 and include admission to the Fair for the day. It is recommended to purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Tickets may be purchased online or at the State Fair Box Office for walk-up orders. While supplies last, tickets may also be purchased at the Breakfast on Aug. 17, with payment forms of cash, check or credit card accepted.

Be sure to join in on the fun events happening all across the grounds on Aug. 17. Some highlights of the day include:

Missouri First Lady’s Pie Contest, sponsored by Starline Brass and Missouri Grown, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Home Economics Building.

Free Entertainment across the Fairgrounds including: Mr. Stinky Feet, Chicago Honey Bears and Kenny Ahern on the Kids Stage, sponsored by Your Local McDonalds. See John Cassidy, Comedy Magic and the Jersey Girls on the Touchstone Energy Stage; The Superior Sleep Stage will feature Ragtime Music and the Finley River Boys.

Stop by the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall for the Missouri Travel Alliance’s Leisure Travel Trade Show, a showcase of the best of the best from communities across the state and the Division of Tourism. Visit vendors for a chance to win a variety of great door prizes including a number of gift baskets from participating exhibitors from around the state. Enjoy complimentary Missouri Wine and Missouri Craft Beer Tasting from 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Free wristbands for the tasting will be available starting at 11 a.m. at the Missouri Travel Alliance Booth in the Assembly Hall, while supplies last.

The Garden Tractor Mini Rod & Truck Pull will roar through the State Fair Arena at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. This event is free for all ages.

Livestock shows include the 4-H/FFA Youth Breeding Rabbit Show, Open Red Angus, Gypsy Horse Show, Draft Horse Hitches, sponsored by Wolfe Agricultural Auctions, Open Miniature Hereford, No Limits P.I.G Show, 4-H/FFA Dairy Steer Show, 4-H/FFA Commercial Fairy Cattle Show and the 4-H/FFA Swine Showmanship.

Military Flag Retreat Ceremony, sponsored by Capital Materials, Starline Brass, and Retrieving Freedom, Inc., at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Historic Administration Building honoring Jamie Rhodes of Lexington (Air Force).

The Country Comeback Tour featuring Shenandoah, Billy Dean and Wade Hayes on the State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance; tickets are still available for purchase.

Check out the full listing of events for Aug. 17 on the State Fair website.

We can’t wait to watch your traditions grow at the 2023 Missouri State Fair, Aug. 10-20 in Sedalia.