The 28th Consecutive Walker School Alumni Reunion is Scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2024. The reunion will be held in the School Gymnasium of the NEVC (Formerly Walker R-4) school, 216 East Leslie Avenue in Walker. Registration will begin at 10:30 with a meal at noon and business meeting to follow.

As a cost saving measure, the alumni committee would like alumni members to consider receiving their invitation and reservation form via email communication. Alumni may send an email to WalkerAlumni@hotmail.com or text information to 417-661-0144 to update their contact information with an email address.