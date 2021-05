Jon F. Caudle, 82, born May 16, 1939, passed away at his home in Harwood on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Sheldon Funeral Home, El Dorado Springs with burial in Green Mound Cemetery, Harwood.

Family will receive friend from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Sheldon Funeral Home, El Dorado Springs.