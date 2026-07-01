Marilyn Kay Ledbetter, 71, El Dorado Springs, passed away on June 6, 2026. She was born on Oct. 8, 1954, in Leavenworth, KS, to Wayne and Beatrice (Houk) Bradley.

Marilyn was raised with her three siblings near Brownington, MO, and later moved to California. She graduated from El Monte High School in California. She worked as a receptionist and phone operator for several companies in California. When she moved back to Missouri in 2004, she worked at Mid-Missouri Bank as a drive-through teller for 10 years and later found her passion as a peer specialist for Compass Health.

Faith was an important part of Marilyn’s life. She was a Christian and found strength and joy in her relationship with the Lord. She was a faithful member of Community Christian Church in Cavina, California and served there in several ministries including teaching Sunday school, street ministry, bread ministry and nursing home ministry. Even after moving back to Missouri, she loved doing Bible study with her church back in California over Zoom, and she treasured the opportunity to talk and pray with people over the phone. Marilyn was also a proud member of AA and was celebrating 29 years of Sobriety.

Marilyn met Patrick Ledbetter on a blind date in 2005 and after 10 months of dating, they were married. They got to spend 20 wonderful years together.

Marilyn loved animals and especially enjoyed rescuing and rehoming them. She found joy in thrift stores and loved getting her clothes there. She also enjoyed wearing different outfits and once wore a different outfit for 30 days straight. She loved mowing and took pride in the work.

She is survived by her husband, Patrick Ledbetter; daughter, Damaris (Nicholas) Glitz; sons, Justin (Maria) Bosomworth and Bradley (Amanda) Kirwan; and three granddaughters.

Services for Marilyn Ledbetter were held Wednesday, July 1, at Park Street Christian Church, under the direction of Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home.