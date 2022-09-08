Looking for a challenge? Join other adventure-seekers and participate in the Adventure Challenge Race at Finger Lakes State Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10.

Participants’ first challenge will be to kayak the 5K water trail that winds along the water-filled reclaimed strip mines of Peabody Lake. When finished with the first section, racers will return to the start and take off on foot for the 5K run on Kelley Branch Mountain Bike Trail, which includes the newly added section. This will lead runners through the wetlands of Kelley Branch Creek, along the ridges and pits of more reclaimed strip mines and then on to the finish line.

Chip timing will be collected for those who complete both sections of the race. All participants will receive a medal and the top male and female finishers who complete both sections will receive a grand prize.

Register online in advance for $35 or on the day of the event for $40. T-shirts will be given to those registering before Aug. 27.

Participant check-in and packet pickup will be at 8:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. with boats in the water. Participants can bring their own canoe or kayak, but there will also be 20 sit-on-top kayaks available for rent for $25. Make your boat reservation by calling the park office at 573-443-5315 between Aug. 22 and Sept. 7. Tandem boats are not eligible for prizes.

To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/MO/Columbia/FINGERLAKESADVENTURECHALLENGE.

Finger Lakes State Park is located at 1505 E. Peabody Road in Columbia.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.