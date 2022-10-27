National Bison Day is the first Saturday each November. Join team members at Prairie State Park as they honor the bison as our national mammal. These huge, one-ton beasts once roamed the plains and prairies of North America, including what is now Missouri.

Celebrate this special day by going on a guided bison saunter and see the prairie in its autumnal glory. Two saunters will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, with one from 10 a.m. to noon and one from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants should meet at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center.

Visitors will stroll in a leisurely manner, walking at a slower pace to take in all the surroundings. The hike will be at least 2 miles over uneven terrain, so wearing sturdy footwear is recommended. Since the location of the bison is unknown until that day, dressing for the weather and bringing water, snacks and insect repellent is encouraged.

Due to the unique and rare diversity of life preserved at Prairie State Park, pets are not allowed on park trails, except for Path of the Earth People and Path of the Sky People trails. Bison graze freely in the park and this regulation protects both you and your pet. You are welcome to bring your pet to the park’s campground and picnic area, but must follow Missouri State Parks’ pet rules. This applies to all types of pets except service animals assisting people with disabilities.

Registration is required and there is a limit of 25 participants. To register, call 417-843-6711. Prairie State Park is located at 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.