In honor of Ulysses S Grant’s 200th birthday, the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site will celebrate by hosting a traveling exhibit from the Missouri Humanities Council. The exhibit will be open weekends only, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4-30. A special exhibit-opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

The exhibit highlights the life and accomplishments of this former American president, who also had a personal connection to Arcadia Valley. As a colonel, Grant was stationed in Ironton, commanding southeast Missouri when he received his commission to Lt. General of the Army, a rank previously held by George Washington.

For more information, contact the site’s museum at 573-546-3454. The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is located at 118 E. Maple in Pilot Knob.

